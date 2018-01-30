DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (January 30th 2018)
Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | By Bryan Kremkau on Jan 30th, 2018
Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for January 30th 2018. Some of titles coming out today include: Professor Marston & the Wonder Women, Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween, Last Flag Flying, The Pink Panther Cartoon Collection – Vol. 1 and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
Professor Marston & the Wonder Women
This looked good.
Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween
Can’t believe people still watch this crap
Richard Linklater finally doesn’t do a coming of age story?
The Pink Panther Cartoon Collection – Vol. 1
Love Pink Panther, even better some of the cartoons are on Blu-Ray!
Also coming out today:
Masterpiece: Victoria Season 2
Cartoon Network: Steven Universe: The Complete First Season