DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (January 30th 2018)

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for January 30th 2018. Some of titles coming out today include: Professor Marston & the Wonder Women, Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween, Last Flag Flying, The Pink Panther Cartoon Collection – Vol. 1 and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



Professor Marston & the Wonder Women



This looked good.

Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween



Can’t believe people still watch this crap

Last Flag Flying



Richard Linklater finally doesn’t do a coming of age story?

The Pink Panther Cartoon Collection – Vol. 1



Love Pink Panther, even better some of the cartoons are on Blu-Ray!

Also coming out today:

Masterpiece: Victoria Season 2



Ray Donovan: The Fifth Season



Napping Princess



Class of 1999



The Square



Cartoon Network: Steven Universe: The Complete First Season



Jamon Jamon



Celtic Soul

