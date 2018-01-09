DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (January 9th 2018)
Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | By Bryan Kremkau on Jan 9th, 2018
Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for January 9th 2018. Some of titles coming out today include: It, My Little Pony: The Movie, Marshall, The Foreigner, Scooby-Doo! & Batman: The Brave and the Bold, Mark Felt – The Man Who Brought down the White House and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
Excellent horror thriller with a Goonies / Stranger Things Vibe
For all the freakin’ weird Bronies out there
The 10000th Jackie Chan movie
Scooby-Doo! & Batman: The Brave and the Bold
I used to love when Scooby and the gang meet up with Batman and Robin
Mark Felt – The Man Who Brought down the White House
Stars Liam Neeson. What, this isn’t an action movie where he takes out thousands of bad guys? Just 1 I guess.
Also coming out today:
Girlfriends: The Complete Series