DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (January 9th 2018)

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for January 9th 2018. Some of titles coming out today include: It, My Little Pony: The Movie, Marshall, The Foreigner, Scooby-Doo! & Batman: The Brave and the Bold, Mark Felt – The Man Who Brought down the White House and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



It



Excellent horror thriller with a Goonies / Stranger Things Vibe

My Little Pony: The Movie



For all the freakin’ weird Bronies out there

The Foreigner



The 10000th Jackie Chan movie

Scooby-Doo! & Batman: The Brave and the Bold



I used to love when Scooby and the gang meet up with Batman and Robin

Mark Felt – The Man Who Brought down the White House



Stars Liam Neeson. What, this isn’t an action movie where he takes out thousands of bad guys? Just 1 I guess.

Also coming out today:

Marshall



Girlfriends: The Complete Series



Friend Request



Judgment at Nuremberg



November Criminals



Bullet Head



Pirates of Somalia



The Tiger Hunter

