DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (July 10th 2018)

Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | By on Jul 10th, 2018

DVD Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for July 10th 2018. Some of titles coming out today include: A Quiet Place, Chappaquiddick, Bull Durham, Last Man On Earth: The Complete Fourth Season and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!

A Quiet Place
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Check out my review here.

Chappaquiddick
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

I have to review this one so expect a review soon.

Bull Durham
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

One of the best baseball/sports movie of all time?

211
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Nicolas Cage will star in anything, all you have to do is ask.

Last Man On Earth: The Complete Fourth Season
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Funny, awkward show that should have just ended after the first or second season

The Bill Engvall Show: The Complete First Season
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Here’s your sign…

Also coming out today:

The Magicians: Season Three
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Lean On Pete
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Future World
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Casual Sex?
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Fire Birds
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

One Good Cop
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Topics:

, , ,