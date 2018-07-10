DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (July 10th 2018)
Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | By Bryan Kremkau on Jul 10th, 2018
Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for July 10th 2018. Some of titles coming out today include: A Quiet Place, Chappaquiddick, Bull Durham, Last Man On Earth: The Complete Fourth Season and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
Check out my review here.
I have to review this one so expect a review soon.
One of the best baseball/sports movie of all time?
Nicolas Cage will star in anything, all you have to do is ask.
Last Man On Earth: The Complete Fourth Season
Funny, awkward show that should have just ended after the first or second season
The Bill Engvall Show: The Complete First Season
Here’s your sign…