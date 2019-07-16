DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (July 16th 2019)
Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | By Bryan Kremkau on Jul 16th, 2019
Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for July 16th 2019. Some of titles coming out today include: Shazam, From the Earth to the Moon, Titans: S1, and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
Shazam! (Blu-ray + DVD + Digital Combo Pack) (BD)
One of the best DC movies to come out in long time in my opinion. Full review will be up soon!
From the Earth to the Moon (DC/BD)
I’ve seen most of these episodes and was a well done series. Wish Playtone would release a lot more shows like this!
Read our review here.
At some point, I’ll watch this
Also coming out today:
Criminal Minds: The Fourteenth Season
Space: 1999 – The Complete Series