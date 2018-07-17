DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (July 17th 2018)

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for July 17th 2018. Some of titles coming out today include: Rampage, Super Troopers 2, Isle of Dogs, I Feel Pretty, Sneaky Pete – Season 1, Son of Zorn and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



Rampage



This movie was beyond silly. I’ll have a review up on the site shortly.

Super Troopers 2



Haven’t seen yet but I’ll be watching this week. Hopefully it’s as good as the first.

Isle of Dogs



Movie hipsters will love this

Terminator 2: Judgment Day Endoarm Collectors Edition 4K Ultra HD



One of my favorite action movies of all time

I Feel Pretty



The movie that the world started to hate Amy Schumer, apparently.

Sneaky Pete – Season 1



Amazon show I heard I should watch but just haven’t gotten around to it yet.

Son Of Zorn: The Complete Series



Complete series or what studios like to call first season and canceled after that

Also coming out today:

The Expanse: Season Three



You Were Never Really Here



Disobedience



Blumhouse’s Truth Or Dare



The Good Place: Season Two



sex, lies, and videotape



Wayward Pines: The Complete Second Season



Traffik



The Associate

