DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (July 17th 2018)
Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | By Bryan Kremkau on Jul 17th, 2018
Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for July 17th 2018. Some of titles coming out today include: Rampage, Super Troopers 2, Isle of Dogs, I Feel Pretty, Sneaky Pete – Season 1, Son of Zorn and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
This movie was beyond silly. I’ll have a review up on the site shortly.
Haven’t seen yet but I’ll be watching this week. Hopefully it’s as good as the first.
Movie hipsters will love this
Terminator 2: Judgment Day Endoarm Collectors Edition 4K Ultra HD
One of my favorite action movies of all time
The movie that the world started to hate Amy Schumer, apparently.
Amazon show I heard I should watch but just haven’t gotten around to it yet.
Son Of Zorn: The Complete Series
Complete series or what studios like to call first season and canceled after that
Also coming out today:
Wayward Pines: The Complete Second Season