DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (July 23rd 2019)
Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | By Bryan Kremkau on Jul 23rd, 2019
Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for July 23rd 2019. Some of titles coming out today include: Alita: Battle Angel, Hellboy, Missing Link, Weird Science and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
This didn’t do too well in the box office but heard it was decent.
I liked the first Hellboy but don’t think I saw the second one. I’ll give this one a shot though.
Know nothing about this but I’m sure it’s a cute flick.
One of my favorite 80s movies
Still haven’t seen this.
Also coming out today:
Do the Right Thing The Criterion Collection