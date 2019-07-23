DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (July 23rd 2019)

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for July 23rd 2019. Some of titles coming out today include: Alita: Battle Angel, Hellboy, Missing Link, Weird Science and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!

Alita: Battle Angel
This didn’t do too well in the box office but heard it was decent.

Hellboy
I liked the first Hellboy but don’t think I saw the second one. I’ll give this one a shot though.

Missing Link
Know nothing about this but I’m sure it’s a cute flick.

Weird Science
One of my favorite 80s movies

The Doors
Still haven’t seen this.

Also coming out today:

1984 The Criterion Collection
Do the Right Thing The Criterion Collection
Pacific Heights
Troop Beverly Hills
The Mission
