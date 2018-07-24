DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (July 24th 2018)

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for July 24th 2018. Some of titles coming out today include: Ready Player One, Gravity Falls: The Complete Series, Memoirs of an Invisible Man, IMAX: National Parks Adventure and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!

Ready Player One
An entertaining movie that relies way too much on pop culture nostalgia

Memoirs of an Invisible Man
I like this movie and usually watch whenever it’s on TV.

IMAX: National Parks Adventure
So when Trump destroys all the national parks, the next documentary in 4k will just be the entrance to the park with a closed sign on the front of it for 2 hours.

IMAX: Dream Big: Engineering Our World
Narrated by Jeff Bridges, maaannn.

Also coming out today:

Gravity Falls: The Complete Series
Supergirl
In the Mouth of Madness
Dagon
Love After Love
The Con Is On
