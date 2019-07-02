DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (July 2nd 2019)

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for July 2nd 2019. Some of titles coming out today include: The Public, The Best of Enemies, Escape Plan 3 and that’s about it…. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



The Public



Gordon Bombay directed this.

The Best of Enemies



Based on true story and has a good cast, I’ll check it out soon.

Escape Plan 3



Well the cast looks interesting at least, no idea if this is good or not though.

Also coming out today:

FM



We Have Always Lived in the Castle



An Acceptable Loss



Dead Trigger

