DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (July 30th 2019)

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for July 30th 2019. Some of titles coming out today include: Ugly Dolls, Long Shot, The Intruder, Glory and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



UglyDolls



I have no desire to see this, but since I have a kid I guess it’s only a matter of time before seeing it.

Long Shot



Surprisingly funny rom com and one of my favorites of the year

2019 Stanley Cup Champions



So happy the Bruins lost.

The Intruder



Remember Dennis Quaid did that fake viral video of him losing his shit on set? Still the best thing he’s ever done.

Glory



I don’t think I’ve seen Glory from start to finish. I just remember the heartbreaking final moments of the movie.

FAT: A Documentary



Not about Fat Wreck Chords.

Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie



I never got into this franchise. So lame haha.

Also coming out today:

The Good Place: The Complete Third Season



The Hot Zone



Bojack Horseman: Seasons One And Two



Creating Woodstock



Domino 2019

