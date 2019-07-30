DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (July 30th 2019)

Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | By on Jul 30th, 2019

DVD Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for July 30th 2019. Some of titles coming out today include: Ugly Dolls, Long Shot, The Intruder, Glory and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!

UglyDolls
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

I have no desire to see this, but since I have a kid I guess it’s only a matter of time before seeing it.

Long Shot
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Surprisingly funny rom com and one of my favorites of the year

2019 Stanley Cup Champions
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

So happy the Bruins lost.

The Intruder
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Remember Dennis Quaid did that fake viral video of him losing his shit on set? Still the best thing he’s ever done.

Glory
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

I don’t think I’ve seen Glory from start to finish. I just remember the heartbreaking final moments of the movie.

FAT: A Documentary
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Not about Fat Wreck Chords.

Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

I never got into this franchise. So lame haha.

Also coming out today:

The Good Place: The Complete Third Season
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

The Hot Zone
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Bojack Horseman: Seasons One And Two
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Creating Woodstock
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Domino 2019
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Topics:

, , ,