DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (July 31st 2018)

Where did this month go? Feel like the Summer is over already. Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for July 31st 2018. Some of titles coming out today include: Overboard, Star Wars Rebels: Complete Season 4, Dark Crimes, Taking Care of Business, Mr. Destiny and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



Overboard



I’ll stick with the original thank you, and I didn’t think that movie was worthy of remaking either.

Star Wars Rebels: Complete Season 4



Haven’t gotten into any of these Star Wars animated series. Are they decent?

Piranha II: The Spawning



Oscar-winning movie…..obviously I’m lying.

Dark Crimes



Guess Jim Carrey is in his drama phase again.

Mr. Destiny



Jim Belushi movie that’s entertaining and like A Christmas Carol without it being a Christmas movie.

Taking Care of Business



I like this movie a lot and used to watch it all the time it was on cable. Fun fact: JJ Abrams co-wrote this!

Also coming out today:

Tully



LEGO DC Super Heroes: Aquaman: Rage of Atlantis



Frontiersmen



Kings



Final Portrait

