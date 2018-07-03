DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (July 3rd 2018)

DVD Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for July 3rd 2018. Some of titles coming out today include: Blockers, Beirut, Another Wolfcop and that’s about it. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!

Blockers
Funny comedy, I’ll have a review up soon.

Beirut
I used to call Asbury Park this, and now it’s nice again. Should have gotten into real estate.

Another Wolfcop
Read our review here.

Also coming out today:

The Last House On The Left
Journey’s End
7 Days in Entebbe
Finding Your Feet
Psych: The Complete Collection
New Girl: The Final Season
The Cured
The Female Brain
Prefontaine
