DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (July 3rd 2018)

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for July 3rd 2018. Some of titles coming out today include: Blockers, Beirut, Another Wolfcop and that’s about it. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



Blockers



Funny comedy, I’ll have a review up soon.

Beirut



I used to call Asbury Park this, and now it’s nice again. Should have gotten into real estate.

Another Wolfcop



Read our review here.

Also coming out today:

The Last House On The Left



Journey’s End



7 Days in Entebbe



Finding Your Feet



Psych: The Complete Collection



New Girl: The Final Season



The Cured



The Female Brain



Prefontaine

