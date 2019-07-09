DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (July 9th 2019)

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for July 9th. Some of titles coming out today include: Pet Sematary, Gotham: S5, High Life, Broad City: The Complete Series and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!

Pet Sematary 2019
The first movie freaked me out and I never finished it. Don’t think I’ll get to this one either.

Gotham: S5
Surprised this show went this long.

High Life
The future Bruce Wayne’s latest movie.

Waterworld
Still haven’t seen this haha.

The Professor
So it begins, Johnny Depp starring in straight to video movies.

Also coming out today:

Masterpiece Mystery!: Endeavour, Season 6
Mothra – SteelBook Edition
Little
After
Silent Hill
Tuff Turf
Savage Beach
Lippy the Lion and Hardy Har Har: The Complete Series
Broad City: The Complete Series
