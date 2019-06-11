DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (June 11th 2019)

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for June 11th 2019. Some of titles coming out today include: Captain Marvel, Ghostbusters / Ghostbusters II , The Mustang, and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!

Captain Marvel
Not the greatest Marvel movie but I still enjoyed it.

Ghostbusters / Ghostbusters II – Set
Get both movies in one Blu-Ray!

Fast & Furious 8-Movie Collection
Watch Vin Diesel mumble something about family in this new 4k set

Also coming out today:

Five Feet Apart
The Mustang
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
Orange Is The New Black Season 6
Captive State
Leprechaun Returns
