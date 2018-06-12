DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (June 12th 2018)
Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | By Bryan Kremkau on Jun 12th, 2018
Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for May 22nd 2018. Some of titles coming out today include: Tomb Raider, I Can Only Imagine, Love, Simon, Sherlock Gnomes, Sherlock Gnomes, George Carlin Commemorative Collection and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
I have to review this but it looked entertaining at least. The poster made it seemed like she had a giraffe neck (not this one).
More faith-based fluff crap
Seeing this movie trailer in theaters made some adults in the audience uncomfortable, it was funny to watch.
I forgot I saw the first one for this gnome franchise, if you can call it that.
George Carlin Commemorative Collection
I need this
Life In Pieces: The Complete Third Season
Funny show!
Also coming out today:
Orange Is The New Black Season 5
Will & Grace (The Revival): Season One
Step by Step: The Complete First Season