DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (June 12th 2018)

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for May 22nd 2018. Some of titles coming out today include: Tomb Raider, I Can Only Imagine, Love, Simon, Sherlock Gnomes, Sherlock Gnomes, George Carlin Commemorative Collection and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



Tomb Raider



I have to review this but it looked entertaining at least. The poster made it seemed like she had a giraffe neck (not this one).

I Can Only Imagine



More faith-based fluff crap

Love, Simon



Seeing this movie trailer in theaters made some adults in the audience uncomfortable, it was funny to watch.

Sherlock Gnomes



I forgot I saw the first one for this gnome franchise, if you can call it that.

George Carlin Commemorative Collection



I need this

Life In Pieces: The Complete Third Season



Funny show!

Also coming out today:

The Strangers: Prey at Night



Orange Is The New Black Season 5



Suits: Season Seven



Will & Grace (The Revival): Season One



Step by Step: The Complete First Season



Trading Places



Portlandia: Season 8



Gross Anatomy

