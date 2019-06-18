DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (June 18th 2019)
Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | By Bryan Kremkau on Jun 18th, 2019
Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for June 18th 2019. Some of titles coming out today include: Us, Wonder Park, Hotel Mumbai, Popeye The Sailor: The 1940s Volume 2 and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
I liked Get Out but this one I probably won’t see.
I’ll be seeing this at some point I’m sure.
I’d say this is intense to watch.
Popeye The Sailor: The 1940s Volume 2
Been awhile since watching Popeye. Need to watch them again!
i’m sure this isn’t good.