DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (June 18th 2019)

Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | By on Jun 18th, 2019

DVD Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for June 18th 2019. Some of titles coming out today include: Us, Wonder Park, Hotel Mumbai, Popeye The Sailor: The 1940s Volume 2 and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!

Us
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

I liked Get Out but this one I probably won’t see.

Wonder Park
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

I’ll be seeing this at some point I’m sure.

Hotel Mumbai
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

I’d say this is intense to watch.

Popeye The Sailor: The 1940s Volume 2
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Been awhile since watching Popeye. Need to watch them again!

The Beach Bum
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

i’m sure this isn’t good.

Also coming out today:

Under the Silver Lake
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Run the Race
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Suits: Season Eight
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Mississippi Burning
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

The Brink’s Job
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

The Border
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Slaughterhouse Rulez
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Swing Kids
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Topics:

, , , ,