DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (June 19th 2018)

Pacific Rim Uprising



Wasn’t a fan of the first movie since it was just Transformers fighting monsters. Guess this one was worst. Our review here.

Paul, Apostle of Christ



What about Ringo, John or George apostles?

The Death of Stalin



Have to watch this today. It looks dark and funny, by the creator of Veep. And can people overseas embrace Blu-Ray instead of just DVD?

Bowling for Columbine



An important movie and one that is sadly still relevant today

