DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (June 19th 2018)

DVD Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for June 19th 2018. Some of titles coming out today include: Pacific Rim Uprising, The Death of Stalin, Bowling for Columbine, Flower and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!

Pacific Rim Uprising
Wasn’t a fan of the first movie since it was just Transformers fighting monsters. Guess this one was worst. Our review here.

Paul, Apostle of Christ
What about Ringo, John or George apostles?

The Death of Stalin
Have to watch this today. It looks dark and funny, by the creator of Veep. And can people overseas embrace Blu-Ray instead of just DVD?

Bowling for Columbine
An important movie and one that is sadly still relevant today

Also coming out today:

Doctor Who: Tom Baker Complete First Season
Alex & Me
Perfect Strangers: The Complete Fourth Season
Lionheart
Flower
