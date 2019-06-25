DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (June 25th 2019)

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for June 25th 2019. Some of titles coming out today include: Cinderella, Dumbo, Poison Rose and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!

CINDERELLA
I haven’t seen this in a long time. I always liked the mice.

DUMBO
Tim Burton needs to get his shit in order because I heard this one was depressing and bad.

Poison Rose
Remember these guys used to act in movies that were in theaters?

The Illusionist
I really like this movie. Wish it was available on digital though.

The Hummingbird Project
Someone really wanted to make Alexander Skarsgard look ugly in something huh?

Also coming out today:

Lost Highway
Hedwig and the Angry Inch The Criterion Collection
Manhunt: Season 1
American Horror Project: Volume 2
Divorced Dad
Poldark Complete Collection
