DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (June 26th 2018)
Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | By Bryan Kremkau on Jun 26th, 2018
Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for June 26th 2018. Some of titles coming out today include: Black Lightning: Season 1, Terminal, Super Fly, Spinning Man, The Pink Panther Cartoon Collection: Volume 2 and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
Read our review here.
Decent cast, no idea what movie this is though.
Watch just for the Curtis Mayfield songs…
Sleepless in Seattle 25th Anniversary Blu-ray
Still haven’t seen this movie.
Another decent cast in a movie, no idea if it’s good or not.
The Pink Panther Cartoon Collection: Volume 2
Volume 1 was awesome and this is more of the same. Love Pink Panther on Blu-Ray!
PHIL! PHIL!
Also coming out today:
Last Man Standing: The Complete Fifth Season
Last Man Standing: The Complete Sixth Season