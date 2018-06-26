DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (June 26th 2018)

Jun 26th, 2018



Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for June 26th 2018. Some of titles coming out today include: Black Lightning: Season 1, Terminal, Super Fly, Spinning Man, The Pink Panther Cartoon Collection: Volume 2 and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!

Black Lightning: Season 1
Read our review here.

Terminal
Decent cast, no idea what movie this is though.

Super Fly
Watch just for the Curtis Mayfield songs…

Sleepless in Seattle 25th Anniversary Blu-ray
Still haven’t seen this movie.

Spinning Man
Another decent cast in a movie, no idea if it’s good or not.

The Pink Panther Cartoon Collection: Volume 2
Volume 1 was awesome and this is more of the same. Love Pink Panther on Blu-Ray!

Groundhog Day
PHIL! PHIL!

Also coming out today:

Tyler Perry’s Acrimony
Last Man Standing: The Complete Fifth Season
Last Man Standing: The Complete Sixth Season
Female Trouble
The Martian Chronicles
Disorganized Crime
