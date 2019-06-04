DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (June 4th 2019)

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for June 4th 2019. Some of titles coming out today include: Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan – Season One, Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Venture Bros.: The Complete Seventh Season, The Man Who Killed Don Quixote and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles



I can’t wait to see Batman team up with Pee-Wee Herman

Venture Bros.: The Complete Seventh Season



Wasn’t really a fan of the latest season. Maybe I need to rewatch it?

Batman (1989) (4K Ultra HD)



Batman in 4k!

The Man Who Killed Don Quixote



The movie that took a million years and dollars to be made. I love Gilliam but not crazy about some of his movies.

Batman Returns (4K Ultra HD)



Not a fan of Batman Returns

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan – Season One



I saw 2 episodes so far and I like it a lot. Need to binge the rest this week.

TOY STORY 4k



Seeing these movies in 4k must look really nice!

The Kid



I like Billy the Kid movies, who knows if this is any good though.

The Brady Bunch: 50th Anniversary TV & Movie Collection



Groovy

The New Scooby-Doo Movies: (Almost) Complete Collection



These are my favorite Scooby Doo cartoons for some reason

Also coming out today:

A Madea Family Funeral



Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie



Lost In Space: Season 1 2018



The Andromeda Strain



Best of the New SD Movies-Lost Epis. V2



SpongeBob SquarePants: The Next 100 Episodes



Opportunity Knocks – Retro VHS ’90s Style



Jury Duty – Retro VHS ’90s Style

