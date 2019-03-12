DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (March 12th 2019)

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for March 12th 2018. Some of titles coming out today include: Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, Green Book, Mortal Engines and that’s about it. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
I didn’t really like this movie in theaters, maybe the extended cut will make it better? I’m doubtful.

Green Book
Does Viggo say in the movie “you’re my best friend?”

Mortal Engines
Expensive to made but man, did this look…just not good.

The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle and Friends: The Complete Series
Another box set for the 60th anniversary for Rocky and Bullwinkle. Sweet!

Also coming out today:

Last Ship: S5
The Earthling
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Then Came You
