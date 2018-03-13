DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (March 13th 2018)

Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | Mar 13th, 2018

DVD Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for March 13th 2018. Some of titles coming out today include: Justice League, The Shape Of Water, Ferdinand, Call Me by Your Name, I, Tonya, The Disaster Artist, The Handmaid’s Tale: Season 1, Fear The Walking Dead – Season 3 and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!

Justice League
This movie was pretty bad. DC continues to disappoint with mediocre movies where they have these awesome superheroes to work around. DO BETTER!

The Shape Of Water
Fish fucking movie

Ferdinand
I’m sure i’ll be seeing this movie over and over soon.

Call Me by Your Name
Apparently there’s a rumor they CGIed out Armie Hammer’s balls in a scene. That’s just nuts!

I, Tonya
Good movie – read my review here

The Disaster Artist
Never saw the Room and not exactly in a rush to see either movie.

The Handmaid’s Tale: Season 1
Was never a fan of this novel but I guess people love this series.

Fear The Walking Dead – Season 3
Best season yet. Read my review here.

Downfall
The movie that became an international meme for just about anything

Amazing Stories: Season One
I remember some of these episodes…I think

Also coming out today:

Suspiria
Major Crimes: The Complete Sixth Season
The Good Fight: Season One
The Lion in Winter
Into The Badlands – Season 2
LEGO DC Super Heroes: The Flash
The Oblongs: The Complete Series
