DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (March 13th 2018)
Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | By Bryan Kremkau on Mar 13th, 2018
Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for March 13th 2018. Some of titles coming out today include: Justice League, The Shape Of Water, Ferdinand, Call Me by Your Name, I, Tonya, The Disaster Artist, The Handmaid’s Tale: Season 1, Fear The Walking Dead – Season 3 and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
This movie was pretty bad. DC continues to disappoint with mediocre movies where they have these awesome superheroes to work around. DO BETTER!
Fish fucking movie
I’m sure i’ll be seeing this movie over and over soon.
Apparently there’s a rumor they CGIed out Armie Hammer’s balls in a scene. That’s just nuts!
Good movie – read my review here
Never saw the Room and not exactly in a rush to see either movie.
Was never a fan of this novel but I guess people love this series.
Fear The Walking Dead – Season 3
Best season yet. Read my review here.
The movie that became an international meme for just about anything
I remember some of these episodes…I think
Also coming out today:
Major Crimes: The Complete Sixth Season
LEGO DC Super Heroes: The Flash