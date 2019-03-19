DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (March 19th 2019)

DVD Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for March 19th 2018. Some of titles coming out today include: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Mary Poppins Returns, and that’s about it. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Fun comic book movie and now Oscar-winning.

Mary Poppins Return
Not sure how I’ll like this sequel/reboot but wasn’t always crazy about the first movie since not the biggest musical fan.

Born In East L.A.
I remember seeing this back in the day but don’t remember it. Seems like a fitting movie in the current, troubled times.

Also coming out today:

Doctor Who: Tom Baker Complete S7
Detour The Criterion Collection
Lord Of War
Far From Heaven Special Editon
Losin’ It
Ned Kelly
