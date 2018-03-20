DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (March 20th 2018)
Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | By Bryan Kremkau on Mar 20th, 2018
Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for March 20th 2018. Some of titles coming out today include: Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Pitch Perfect 3, Downsizing, The ‘Burbs and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
This looks fun and looking forward to seeing it this week.
I’d rather have my eyes sewn shut than see this movie.
First half was good, the second half…not so much.
This is a cult classic but I never really liked it. Way too weird for me.
This looks like a winner