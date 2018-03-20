DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (March 20th 2018)

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for March 20th 2018. Some of titles coming out today include: Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Pitch Perfect 3, Downsizing, The ‘Burbs and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle



This looks fun and looking forward to seeing it this week.

Pitch Perfect 3



I’d rather have my eyes sewn shut than see this movie.

Downsizing



First half was good, the second half…not so much.

The ‘Burbs



This is a cult classic but I never really liked it. Way too weird for me.

Rockula



This looks like a winner

Also coming out today:

Archer Season 8 Dreamland



Small Town Crime



Django



The Black Scorpion



Robert Altman’s Images

