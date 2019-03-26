DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (March 26th 2019)

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for March 26th 2018. Some of titles coming out today include: Aquaman, Stan & Ollie, If Beale Street Could Talk, and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



Aquaman



A surprisingly fun movie, I’ll have my review up later on today.

Stan & Ollie



This looked good, and I wanted to check this out especially since of John C Reilly and Steve Coogan starring in it.

If Beale Street Could Talk



This got a lot of great reviews so I’m sure I’ll check this out at some point.

Pet Sematary



I don’t think I’ve seen the entire movie of this, it still terrifies me. No way I’m seeing the new one either.

For a Few Dollars More



such a good movie!

Life After Flash



Go Flash Go!

Also coming out today:

Second Act



Can You Ever Forgive Me?



I Wanna Hold Your Hand The Criterion Collection



Kingdom of the Spiders



King Of Thieves



The Squeeze



I Am Richard Pryor

