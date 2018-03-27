DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (March 27th 2018)

Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | By on Mar 27th, 2018

DVD Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for March 27th 2018. Some of titles coming out today include: Star Wars: The Last Jedi, The Americans: Season 5, Legion Season 1, Mr. Robot: Season 3, The Last Movie Star and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!

Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Amazon continues it’s bullshit of not releasing Disney/Lucasfilm/Marvel movies on release day. Read our review here.

The Americans: Season 5
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

I want to watch this at some point.

Legion Season 1
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

I heard this good and dark, not sure I’m in a rush to watch it though.

Mr. Robot: Season 3
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

A much better season than Season 2!

Acts Of Violence
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Is Lionsgate guilty of copying their own video covers? Yes, yes they are.

The Last Movie Star
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Burt’s toupee is so fake a blind person can spot it.

Robot Chicken Walking Dead Special: Look Who’s Walking
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

I used to watch Robot Chicken when it started, but it got annoying with the voiceovers after awhile.

The Sandlot
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

The millionth time this has been reissued.

The Competition
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Starring people who used to star in movies

Also coming out today:

Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood: It’s a Beautiful Day
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Batman & Mr. Freeze: SubZero
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Outer Limits (1963-64) Season 1
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Behind The Mask: The Rise Of Leslie Vernon
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Topics:

, , ,