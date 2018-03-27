DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (March 27th 2018)

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for March 27th 2018. Some of titles coming out today include: Star Wars: The Last Jedi, The Americans: Season 5, Legion Season 1, Mr. Robot: Season 3, The Last Movie Star and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



Star Wars: The Last Jedi



Amazon continues it’s bullshit of not releasing Disney/Lucasfilm/Marvel movies on release day. Read our review here.

The Americans: Season 5



I want to watch this at some point.

Legion Season 1



I heard this good and dark, not sure I’m in a rush to watch it though.

Mr. Robot: Season 3



A much better season than Season 2!

Acts Of Violence



Is Lionsgate guilty of copying their own video covers? Yes, yes they are.

The Last Movie Star



Burt’s toupee is so fake a blind person can spot it.

Robot Chicken Walking Dead Special: Look Who’s Walking



I used to watch Robot Chicken when it started, but it got annoying with the voiceovers after awhile.

The Sandlot



The millionth time this has been reissued.

The Competition



Starring people who used to star in movies

Also coming out today:

Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood: It’s a Beautiful Day



Batman & Mr. Freeze: SubZero



Outer Limits (1963-64) Season 1



Behind The Mask: The Rise Of Leslie Vernon

