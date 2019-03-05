DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (March 5th 2019)

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for February 12th 2018. Some of titles coming out today include: Creed II, The Favourite, Instant Family, Fear The Walking Dead Season 4, House of Cards – Season 06 and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!

Creed II (Blu-ray + DVD + Digital Combo Pack) (BD)
Very good movie and love the Rocky IV tie-in, but I still think Creed 1 is the better movie. Review coming soon!

The Favourite
Apparently this is good since Olivia Colman won for Best Actress. I’ll have a review of this as well this week too.

Instant Family
Family friendly movie from Mark Walberg and Rose Byrne. I got nothing…

Free Solo
Oscar winning….

Fear The Walking Dead Season 4
I really enjoyed this season, just not exactly happy with some of the original cast leaving.

House of Cards – Season 06
What a terrible end to a good series, in many ways.

The Mercy
Loved the score to this movie by the late Johan Johansson

Also coming out today:

Ben Is Back
Dragons: Race to the Edge – Seasons 3 & 4
Burning
Krypton: S1
Prospect
Gunpowder
Kalifornia
