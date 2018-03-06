DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (March 6th 2018)

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for March 6th 2018. Some of titles coming out today include: Blue Planet II, Lady Bird, The Man Who Invented Christmas, Atlanta: The Complete First Season and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



Blue Planet II



If you watch this in 4k, the sharks really do eat you!

Lady Bird



A good, coming of age movie that features the music of Reel Big Fish. No, seriously.

The Man Who Invented Christmas



I’m sure everybody wants to watch a Christmas movie in March.

The Dark Crystal – Anniversary Edition



This movie still scares the shit out of me

Atlanta: The Complete First Season



Everybody loved this show in the beginning of last year, then didn’t hear a peep about it the second half or lately…I guess I’ll watch this sooner or later.

Also coming out today:

Wonder Wheel



The Strangers



Faces Places



Death Wish



Lords of Dogtown – Special Edition – Blu-ray

