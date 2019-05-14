DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (May 14th 2019)
Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | By Bryan Kremkau on May 14th, 2019
Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for May 14th 2019. Some of titles coming out today include: Apollo 11, Cold Pursuit, Fighting with My Family, Happy Death Day 2U and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
I love space docs so i’ll have to check this out soon
What blue collar profession is Liam Neeson going to be next movie?
I don’t give two shits about wrestling but I’d still see this.
No thanks
The sequel no one wanted…
Love this movie and makes me cry. Oh shut up.