DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (May 14th 2019)

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for May 14th 2019. Some of titles coming out today include: Apollo 11, Cold Pursuit, Fighting with My Family, Happy Death Day 2U and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



Apollo 11



I love space docs so i’ll have to check this out soon

Cold Pursuit



What blue collar profession is Liam Neeson going to be next movie?

Fighting with My Family



I don’t give two shits about wrestling but I’d still see this.

Happy Death Day 2U



No thanks

Backdraft 2



The sequel no one wanted…

Field of Dreams 4k



Love this movie and makes me cry. Oh shut up.

Also coming out today:

Power season 5



Triple Threat



Never Look Away



The Landlord



Never Grow Old



South Park: Seasons 1-5

