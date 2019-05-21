DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (May 21st 2019)

May 21st, 2019

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for May 21st 2019. Some of titles coming out today include: How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, The Upside, Trading Paint, Isn’t It Romantic, Drunk Parents and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I enjoyed the first movie, haven’t seen the second movie and have to review this one so I got catching up to do.

The Upside
Heard this was pretty good.

Trading Paint
Two people that probably should take a break from acting for awhile

Crank
Insane action flick and really enjoyable

Also coming out today:

Call the Midwife: S8
Isn’t It Romantic
Masterpiece: Les Miserables
Earthquake
Drunk Parents
Black Moon Rising
Bitter Moon
Nixon
