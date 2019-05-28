DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (May 28th 2019)

Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | By on May 28th, 2019

DVD Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for May 28th 2019. Some of titles coming out today include: Outlander Season 4, South Park: The Complete Twenty-Second Season, Greta, Double Impact and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!

Outlander Season 4
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

At some point I’ll watch this series…

South Park: The Complete Twenty-Second Season
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

This season was a lot better than the previous one.

Double Impact
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Double the Van Damme, double the pleasure

Arabian Adventure
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

This probably isn’t filled with stereotypes…

Also coming out today:

Blue Velvet The Criterion Collection
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Greta
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

To Wong Foo Thanks For Everything, Julie Newmar
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Perfect Strangers: The Complete Seventh & Eighth Seasons
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

A Vigilante
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Steel Magnolias
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Blood: Series 1
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Topics:

, , , ,