DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (May 28th 2019)
Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | By Bryan Kremkau on May 28th, 2019
Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for May 28th 2019. Some of titles coming out today include: Outlander Season 4, South Park: The Complete Twenty-Second Season, Greta, Double Impact and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
At some point I’ll watch this series…
South Park: The Complete Twenty-Second Season
This season was a lot better than the previous one.
Double the Van Damme, double the pleasure
This probably isn’t filled with stereotypes…
Also coming out today:
Blue Velvet The Criterion Collection
To Wong Foo Thanks For Everything, Julie Newmar
Perfect Strangers: The Complete Seventh & Eighth Seasons