DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (May 28th 2019)

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for May 28th 2019. Some of titles coming out today include: Outlander Season 4, South Park: The Complete Twenty-Second Season, Greta, Double Impact and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



Outlander Season 4



At some point I’ll watch this series…

South Park: The Complete Twenty-Second Season



This season was a lot better than the previous one.

Double Impact



Double the Van Damme, double the pleasure

Arabian Adventure



This probably isn’t filled with stereotypes…

Also coming out today:

Blue Velvet The Criterion Collection



Greta



To Wong Foo Thanks For Everything, Julie Newmar



Perfect Strangers: The Complete Seventh & Eighth Seasons



A Vigilante



Steel Magnolias



Blood: Series 1

