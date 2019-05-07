DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (May 7th 2019)

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for May 7th 2018. Some of titles coming out today include: The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, Black Hawk Down, Better Call Saul – Season 04, What Men Want and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part



Not as good as the first movie.

Black Hawk Down



Such a rough and intense military movie, and underrated one at that. So many great actors in this one.

Better Call Saul – Season 04



This season was really good! Guess we’re gonna have to wait awhile for Season 5.

What Men Want



The prequel to What Women Want?

They Shall Not Grow Old



Really wanted to see this documentary from Peter Jackson

Also coming out today:

Hellboy II: The Golden Army



Backdraft



The Prodigy



No Offence: Series 3



The Sting

