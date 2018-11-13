DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (November 13th 2018)

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for October 30th 2018. Some of titles coming out today include: The Meg, Star Trek: Discovery – Season One, Mile 22, Alpha, Pixar Short Films Collection: Volume 3, Preacher Season 3, Juliet, Naked and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



The Meg



Entertaining enough but this isn’t Jaws that’s for sure

Star Trek: Discovery – Season One



I watched an episode of this but just can’t get into Star Trek Tv series. Maybe I’d give it another chance though.

Mile 22



Another Mark Wahlberg/Peter Berg collaboration

Alpha



I saw the trailer for this and thought they were going to show the entire movie.

Pixar Short Films Collection: Volume 3



More excellent animated shorts that played in front of other Pixar movies.

The Crown – Season 02



I want to watch this sooner or later

Preacher Season 3



People like this show, I don’t know – just haven’t been in the mood to watch it

Juliet, Naked



Has a good cast, I’ll see if this is any good.

Robin Hood Complete Collection



I liked the first two seasons of this BBC show, then it just got stupid

Also coming out today:

The Librarians – Season 04



Rambo 1 4K



Rambo 2 4k



Rambo 3 4k



The Last Movie



Narcos: Season 3

