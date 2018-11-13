DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (November 13th 2018)
Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | By Bryan Kremkau on Nov 13th, 2018
Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for October 30th 2018. Some of titles coming out today include: The Meg, Star Trek: Discovery – Season One, Mile 22, Alpha, Pixar Short Films Collection: Volume 3, Preacher Season 3, Juliet, Naked and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
Entertaining enough but this isn’t Jaws that’s for sure
Star Trek: Discovery – Season One
I watched an episode of this but just can’t get into Star Trek Tv series. Maybe I’d give it another chance though.
Another Mark Wahlberg/Peter Berg collaboration
I saw the trailer for this and thought they were going to show the entire movie.
Pixar Short Films Collection: Volume 3
More excellent animated shorts that played in front of other Pixar movies.
I want to watch this sooner or later
People like this show, I don’t know – just haven’t been in the mood to watch it
Has a good cast, I’ll see if this is any good.
Robin Hood Complete Collection
I liked the first two seasons of this BBC show, then it just got stupid