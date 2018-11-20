DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (November 20th 2018)

Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | By on Nov 20th, 2018

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for November 20th 2018. Some of titles coming out today include: Crazy Rich Asians, Longmire: The Complete Series, Blindspotting, Rocko’s Modern Life: The Complete Series and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!

Crazy Rich Asians
This got lots of good reviews so I’ll check it out

Longmire: The Complete Series
I’ll watch this series sooner or later

Young Guns II
Wish these movies would be able available online digitally.

Also coming out today:

Blindspotting
The Outer Limits: Season Two
Some Like It Hot
Candyman
Robin and Marian
Rocko’s Modern Life: The Complete Series
Hey Arnold!: The Ultimate Collection
