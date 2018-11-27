DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (November 27th 2018)

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for November 27th 2018. Some of titles coming out today include: The Critters Collection, Searching, Sharp Objects, and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!

The Critters Collection
You know not much is out this week when Critters collection is at the top of the list.

Searching
John Cho still searching for White Castle

Sharp Objects
A lot of people were raving about this show, perhaps I’ll check it out sooner or later.

Basic Instinct 2
I never saw this sequel. I guess it wasn’t that great since I forgot it even existed.

Also coming out today:

True Stories
Gosford Park
The 100: The Complete Fifth Season
Mystery Science Theater 3000: Volume VIII
Philadelphia
Jack Irish: Season 2
