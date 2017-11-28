DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (November 28th 2017)

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for November 28th 2017. Some of titles coming out today include: Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life: Season 1, Trolls Holiday, Logan Lucky, Misery, The Defiant Ones, Rememory, Acts of Vengeance and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!

Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life: Season 1
My wife watches this show religiously. I can’t get into it.

Trolls Holiday
Didn’t know Trolls celebrating the holidays

Logan Lucky
This looked like a fun movie, I’ll find out today when I watch it.

Misery
I’m surprised they haven’t updated this movie yet but hard to beat Kathy Bates’ performance.

The Defiant Ones
I heard a lot of good things about this.

Also coming out today:

Doc Hollywood
Rememory
Acts of Vengeance
The Woman in Red
I Do… Until I Don’t
Heartworn Highways
