DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (November 6th 2018)
Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | By Bryan Kremkau on Nov 6th, 2018
It’s Election Day, so go vote and then maybe get some Blu-Rays? Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for November 6th 2018. Some of titles coming out today include: Incredibles 2, Who is America, The Superman Movie, BlacKkKlansman, Christopher Robin, The Last Sharknado: It’s About Time and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
The long awaited sequel is an excellent movie and so much fun! But you probably already know that.
The funniest show on TV this year!
Classic Superman movie, now in 4k!
This looked like a great movie!
This looked cute, I guess
That seems like a real expression from Winona
The Last Sharknado: It’s About Time
At least this so-called franchise never took itself seriously
I didn’t see this but heard it was decent.
Also coming out today:
Masterpiece: Poldark, Season 4 DVD