DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (November 6th 2018)

It’s Election Day, so go vote and then maybe get some Blu-Rays? Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for November 6th 2018. Some of titles coming out today include: Incredibles 2, Who is America, The Superman Movie, BlacKkKlansman, Christopher Robin, The Last Sharknado: It’s About Time and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!

Incredibles 2
The long awaited sequel is an excellent movie and so much fun! But you probably already know that.

Who is America
The funniest show on TV this year!

The Superman Movie
Classic Superman movie, now in 4k!

BlacKkKlansman
This looked like a great movie!

Christopher Robin
This looked cute, I guess

Destination Wedding
That seems like a real expression from Winona

The Last Sharknado: It’s About Time
At least this so-called franchise never took itself seriously

Succession: S1
I didn’t see this but heard it was decent.

Also coming out today:

Masterpiece: Poldark, Season 4 DVD
Elementary: The Sixth Season
Papillon
The Good Fight: Season Two
