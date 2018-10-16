DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (October 16th 2018)
Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for October 16th 2018. Some of titles coming out today include: Ant-Man and the Wasp, The Big Lebowski 20th Anniversary Gift Set, Community – The Complete Series, Ash Vs. Evil Dead Seasons 1-3 Collection, Black Sails S1 – S4 Collection, and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
Just the movie we needed after the heaviness of Avengers: Infinity War.
The Big Lebowski 20th Anniversary Gift Set
Shut the fuck up, Donny!
Community – The Complete Series – Blu-ray
Maybe that this is on Blu-Ray, maybe I’ll actually watch this now.
Ash Vs. Evil Dead Seasons 1-3 Collection
The show was a lot of fun but certainly had its flaws. It was a good run though.
Black Sails S1 – S4 Collection
The complete collection of the pirate show on Starz.
Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life
Re-released for the millionth time.
Guess this is re-released as well.
He-Man & She-Ra: A Christmas Special
Guess they celebrate Christmas in Eternia
Also coming out today:
Invasion Of The Body Snatchers