DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (October 23rd 2018)

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for October 23rd 2018. Some of titles coming out today include: Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, The Americans: Season 6, Sorry To Bother You, How the Grinch Stole Christmas: Ultimate Edition and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again



The only way I’d watch this if my eyelids were stapled open.

The Americans: Season 6



I need to watch this show at some point

Sorry To Bother You



The trailer for this looked really entertaining and bizarre. Review coming this week!

How the Grinch Stole Christmas: Ultimate Edition



You’re a mean one…

Scorpion King: Book of Souls



They are still making these movies?

Heroes Reborn: Event Series



I liked the first few seasons, then it got really dumb.

Also coming out today:

Creepshow



CELEBRATING MICKEY



Maximum Overdrive



I Think We’re Alone Now



Patient Zero

