DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (October 23rd 2018)
Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | By Bryan Kremkau on Oct 23rd, 2018
Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for October 23rd 2018. Some of titles coming out today include: Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, The Americans: Season 6, Sorry To Bother You, How the Grinch Stole Christmas: Ultimate Edition and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
The only way I’d watch this if my eyelids were stapled open.
I need to watch this show at some point
The trailer for this looked really entertaining and bizarre. Review coming this week!
How the Grinch Stole Christmas: Ultimate Edition
You’re a mean one…
They are still making these movies?
I liked the first few seasons, then it got really dumb.