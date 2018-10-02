DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (October 2nd 2018)

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for September 25th 2018. Some of titles coming out today include: Sicario: Day of the Soldado, The First Purge, Vikings: Season 5 Vol 1, The Catcher Was a Spy and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



Sicario: Day of the Soldado



Haven’t seen the first one but heard it was great. I’ve heard very mixed reactions to this one.

The First Purge



The 100th movie in the franchise

Vikings: Season 5 Vol 1



At sone point maybe I’ll watch this show

The Catcher Was a Spy



Was this even released in theaters?

Saved By The Bell: The Complete Collection



Hey hey hey, what is going on here!?

Rescue Me – The Complete Series



Great series

Also coming out today:

Shetland Season Four



Leave No Trace



The Beverly Hillbillies: The Official Fifth Season



Love Boat: Season Four Volume Two



Love Boat: Season Four Volume One



Cartoon Network Hall of Fame: Courage the Cowardly Dog Complete Series



Steven Spielberg Presents Animaniacs: The Complete Series

