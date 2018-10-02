DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (October 2nd 2018)

Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | By on Oct 2nd, 2018

DVD Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for September 25th 2018. Some of titles coming out today include: Sicario: Day of the Soldado, The First Purge, Vikings: Season 5 Vol 1, The Catcher Was a Spy and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!

Sicario: Day of the Soldado
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Haven’t seen the first one but heard it was great. I’ve heard very mixed reactions to this one.

The First Purge
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

The 100th movie in the franchise

Vikings: Season 5 Vol 1
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

At sone point maybe I’ll watch this show

The Catcher Was a Spy
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Was this even released in theaters?

Saved By The Bell: The Complete Collection
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Hey hey hey, what is going on here!?

Rescue Me – The Complete Series
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Great series

Also coming out today:

Shetland Season Four
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Leave No Trace
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

The Beverly Hillbillies: The Official Fifth Season
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Love Boat: Season Four Volume Two
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Love Boat: Season Four Volume One
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Cartoon Network Hall of Fame: Courage the Cowardly Dog Complete Series
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Steven Spielberg Presents Animaniacs: The Complete Series
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Topics:

, , ,