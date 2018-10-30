DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (October 30th 2018)

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for October 30th 2018. Some of titles coming out today include: Batman: The Complete Animated Series Deluxe Limited Edition, Mandy, Teen Titans Go! To the Movies, Spy Who Dumped Me, MacGyver: The Complete First Season and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



Batman: The Complete Animated Series Deluxe Limited Edition



This set looks amazing and how much they remastered it has really improved. Get it while you can, if you can afford it.

Mandy



Nic Cage must have a movie out each month

Teen Titans Go! To the Movies



I haven’t watch this show too much but from what I’ve seen, it looked kind of funny for kids and adults

Spy Who Dumped Me



This probably isn’t good.

The Princess Bride



Re-released for the millionth time.

12 Monkeys



Still haven’t seen this one

Slender Man



Nope.

Dragnet



Just the facts, ma’am.

MacGyver: The Complete First Season



Love the original MacGyver! I have to see how good this looks on Blu-Ray since I still have the DVDs.

Also coming out today:

The Darkest Minds



Valley Girl



Charmed: The Complete First Season



Torso



Can’t Hardly Wait – 20 Year Reunion Special Edition – Blu-ray + Bonus



The Padre

