DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (October 30th 2018)
Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | By Bryan Kremkau on Oct 30th, 2018
Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for October 30th 2018. Some of titles coming out today include: Batman: The Complete Animated Series Deluxe Limited Edition, Mandy, Teen Titans Go! To the Movies, Spy Who Dumped Me, MacGyver: The Complete First Season and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
Batman: The Complete Animated Series Deluxe Limited Edition
This set looks amazing and how much they remastered it has really improved. Get it while you can, if you can afford it.
Nic Cage must have a movie out each month
I haven’t watch this show too much but from what I’ve seen, it looked kind of funny for kids and adults
This probably isn’t good.
Re-released for the millionth time.
Still haven’t seen this one
Nope.
Just the facts, ma’am.
MacGyver: The Complete First Season
Love the original MacGyver! I have to see how good this looks on Blu-Ray since I still have the DVDs.
Also coming out today:
Charmed: The Complete First Season
Can’t Hardly Wait – 20 Year Reunion Special Edition – Blu-ray + Bonus