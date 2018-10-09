DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (October 9th 2018)
Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | By Bryan Kremkau on Oct 9th, 2018
Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for October 9th 2018. Some of titles coming out today include: Hotel Transylvania 3, Skyscraper, Eighth Grade, Hotel Artemis and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
Wait, when did the first one come out?
It’s Dwayne Johnson’s Die Hard. We’ll see if its as good.
Constantine: City of Demons The Movie
Read our review here
Bo Burnham’s directorial debut and it got some great reviews too.
This seemed like a weird one.
Lookie lookie I got a hookie
I liked this movie even though Leo was bad in it, and widely inaccurate to the book.