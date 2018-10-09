DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (October 9th 2018)

DVD Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for October 9th 2018. Some of titles coming out today include: Hotel Transylvania 3, Skyscraper, Eighth Grade, Hotel Artemis and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!

Hotel Transylvania 3
Wait, when did the first one come out?

Skyscraper
It’s Dwayne Johnson’s Die Hard. We’ll see if its as good.

Constantine: City of Demons The Movie
Read our review here

Eighth Grade
Bo Burnham’s directorial debut and it got some great reviews too.

Hotel Artemis
This seemed like a weird one.

Hook
Lookie lookie I got a hookie

The Man In The Iron Mask
I liked this movie even though Leo was bad in it, and widely inaccurate to the book.

Also coming out today:

Trick ‘r Treat
The 100: Season 5
Killing Eve: Season One
Don’t Worry He Won’t Get Far
