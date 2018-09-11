DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (September 11th 2018)
Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | By Bryan Kremkau on Sep 11th, 2018
Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for September 11th 2018. Some of titles coming out today include: Ocean’s 8, The Big Bang Theory: Season 11, This Is Us: Season 2, Modern Family: Season 9, Superfly and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
This looked fun so we’ll see how it is, have to watch it this week.
The Big Bang Theory: Season 11
Thankfully this show is ending, it should have about 6 seasons ago.
DVD extras include depression.
This show needs to end already too.