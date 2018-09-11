DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (September 11th 2018)

Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | By on Sep 11th, 2018

DVD Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for September 11th 2018. Some of titles coming out today include: Ocean’s 8, The Big Bang Theory: Season 11, This Is Us: Season 2, Modern Family: Season 9, Superfly and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!

Ocean’s 8
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

This looked fun so we’ll see how it is, have to watch it this week.

The Big Bang Theory: Season 11
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Thankfully this show is ending, it should have about 6 seasons ago.

This Is Us: Season 2
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

DVD extras include depression.

Modern Family: Season 9
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

This show needs to end already too.

Also coming out today:

The Tree of Life
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Christine
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Superfly
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

People Of Earth: The Complete Second Season
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Topics:

, , ,