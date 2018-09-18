DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (September 18th 2018)

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for September 18th 2018. Some of titles coming out today include: Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, The Looming Tower: The Complete First Season, The X-files: Season 11, Macgyver: Season 2, Lethal Weapon: The Complete Second Season, Cabin Boy, and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom



This got very mixed reviews so not expecting much from this. I did enjoy the last one so we’ll see how this is.

The Looming Tower: The Complete First Season



Excellent series, frustrating and heartbreaking..

The X-files: Season 11



Still haven’t seen an episode or movie.

Madam Secretary: Season Four



Nothing on this show could be any more dramatic and chaotic than real life.

Macgyver: Season 2



I can’t stomach to see this. Richard Dean Anderson all the way.

Lethal Weapon: The Complete Second Season



Well don’t get used to Clayne Crawford on the show…

Cabin Boy



These pipes…are clean!

Siberia



Whoa…its’ cold in..Siberia.

The Pink Panther Cartoon Collection: Volume 3



I’m sure another great batch of Pink Panther cartoons!

Also coming out today:

American Horror Story: Season 7



Supergirl: The Complete Third Season



Damsel



Looker



Step By Step: The Complete Second Season



Fahrenheit 451



Papillon

