DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (September 18th 2018)
Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | By Bryan Kremkau on Sep 18th, 2018
Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for September 18th 2018. Some of titles coming out today include: Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, The Looming Tower: The Complete First Season, The X-files: Season 11, Macgyver: Season 2, Lethal Weapon: The Complete Second Season, Cabin Boy, and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
This got very mixed reviews so not expecting much from this. I did enjoy the last one so we’ll see how this is.
The Looming Tower: The Complete First Season
Excellent series, frustrating and heartbreaking..
Still haven’t seen an episode or movie.
Nothing on this show could be any more dramatic and chaotic than real life.
I can’t stomach to see this. Richard Dean Anderson all the way.
Lethal Weapon: The Complete Second Season
Well don’t get used to Clayne Crawford on the show…
These pipes…are clean!
Whoa…its’ cold in..Siberia.
The Pink Panther Cartoon Collection: Volume 3
I’m sure another great batch of Pink Panther cartoons!
Also coming out today:
American Horror Story: Season 7
Supergirl: The Complete Third Season
Step By Step: The Complete Second Season