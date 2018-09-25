DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (September 25th 2018)

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for September 25th 2018. Some of titles coming out today include: Solo: A Star Wars Story, Billions: Season Three, Uncle Drew, Fraggle Rock: The Complete Series and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!

Solo: A Star Wars Story
Not great but entertaining at least.

Billions: Season Three
I like this show a lot and this season was pretty good. Not sure how much longer they can go on with it though.

Uncle Drew
Basketball players as old people, what a concept.

Fraggle Rock: The Complete Series
Down at Fraggle Rock….

Also coming out today:

Gifted, The: Season 1
Gotti
Halloween 4K
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: The Complete Third Season
Perfect Strangers: The Complete Fifth Season
