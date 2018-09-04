DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (September 4th 2018)

DVD Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for September 4th 2018. Some of titles coming out today include: Won’t You Be My Neighbor?, Hereditary, Hocus Pocus, Adrift and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?
Mr Rogers documentary, which I heard is very good

Hereditary
People said this was scary so yeah, won’t be seeing this one.

HOCUS POCUS
I prefer Ernest Scared Stupid

Adrift
Gilligan’s Island – the prequel

Young Sheldon: Season 1
The most unnecessary show on all-time

Silicon Valley: Season 5
Better than last year but this show could be so much better than it is.

Also coming out today:

Supernatural: Season 13
Cartoon Network: Adventure Time: The Final Seasons
Timeless – Season 02
Hawaii Five-O (2010): The Eighth Season
The Goldbergs – Season 05
Oscar
Once Upon a Crime
