DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (September 4th 2018)
Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | By Bryan Kremkau on Sep 4th, 2018
Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for September 4th 2018. Some of titles coming out today include: Won’t You Be My Neighbor?, Hereditary, Hocus Pocus, Adrift and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
Mr Rogers documentary, which I heard is very good
People said this was scary so yeah, won’t be seeing this one.
I prefer Ernest Scared Stupid
Gilligan’s Island – the prequel
The most unnecessary show on all-time
Better than last year but this show could be so much better than it is.
Also coming out today:
Cartoon Network: Adventure Time: The Final Seasons
Hawaii Five-O (2010): The Eighth Season