Peanuts: 75th Anniversary Ultimate TV Specials Collection

Image used with permission for news and review purposes

Starring: Peter Robbins, Bill Meléndez, Sally Dryer, Kathy Steinberg, Christopher Shea, Lisa DeFaria, Glenn Mendelson

Created By: Charles M. Schulz

Studio: Warner Bros

Buy On Amazon.com

Peanuts is celebrating 75 years (well, 60 years since A Charlie Brown Christmas was released), and Warner Bros. has put out a Blu-ray and DVD set spanning five decades of Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and the Peanuts gang.



The 75th Anniversary Ultimate TV Specials Collection gathers 40 of the classic specials, from A Charlie Brown Christmas and It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown to later ones like Happiness Is a Warm Blanket, Charlie Brown. I think there are still a few missing due to pesky licensing rights, but for the most part, this set has nearly everything in one place.

The two biggest specials for me that I have to watch every year are A Charlie Brown Christmas and It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown. There are still a few I haven’t seen, even though I reviewed the 1960s specials DVD set years ago. I requested a Blu-ray for this and was sent a DVD instead. Honestly, I don’t know why they still make DVDs. At least Blu-rays look better. I usually just watch these on Apple TV+ when I subscribe since they’re in high definition and not an outdated format like DVD.

The set also includes a 28-page collectible booklet with artwork and notes about the specials. It’s a nice touch for longtime fans and collectors. There aren’t a ton of new extras, which is a bit disappointing, but the real value here is having so many classics in one collection. I’d personally opt for the Blu-ray or grab individual specials that have been upgraded to 4K. Maybe the next time there’s a full box set like this in 4K, I’ll finally get that version.

Peanuts is always fun to revisit, but my favorite thing besides the animation is the late Vince Guaraldi’s timeless jazz. I could watch these specials (even on DVD) just for Vince’s piano playing.

Features:

28-page Collectible Booklet.

Video:

Standard

Audio:

English

Subtitles:

English SDH

Bottom Line: Watch 40 Peanut specials all in one spot? Sounds like a great deal!

Running Time: 1080 mins

Rating: TV-G

Extras Rating:

Overall Rating: