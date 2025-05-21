Boardwalk Rock – Day 1 @ Ocean City, Maryland

Photo by Bryan Kremkau

Date: May 17th, 2025

Bands: Royale Lynn, Kat Von D, Puddle of Mudd, Extreme, The Struts, Trapt, Mammoth WVH, Everclear, Chevelle, Bush, Rob Zombie, Flyleaf, Halestorm, Def Leppard

The first-ever Boardwalk Rock took place in Ocean City, Maryland to sold-out crowds. While the festival had some setbacks with lineup changes (what festival doesn’t?), including the loss of acts like Mötley Crüe, Three Doors Down, and Alice in Chains, that didn’t stop fans from showing up and having a great time. It was a packed day of metal and hard rock spanning the ’80s, ’90s, and 2000s.



The day started with some traffic heading down to Ocean City, followed by a full West Ocean City Park & Ride. I managed to find a spot, but instead of waiting for what looked like an hour-long shuttle line, I just walked across the bridge. After picking up my wristband, I made my way into the festival grounds just as Royale Lynn opened the entire weekend. I wasn’t familiar with her, or honestly, a lot of the Boardwalk Rock artists but she gave a great performance to start things off. She had good stage presence, mixing metal, hard rock, and country rock, with a bit of an Evanescence vibe too.

Next up was Kat Von D of Miami Ink / LA Ink fame. She’s transitioned into music, and it was just her and one other person on keys/synth. Her latest album, My Side of the Mountain, came out in 2024. I’ve been on a goth/darkwave kick lately, and her music fits right in. I especially enjoyed “Vampire Love,” which she played second or third. She was dressed in a skin-tight black outfit, which made me sweat just thinking about how hot it must have been but she didn’t seem to mind. I even noticed her dad watching proudly from the side.

Over at the other stage, Puddle of Mudd was up. They’re best known for hits like “Blurry” and “She Hates Me” and recently, for frontman Wes Scantlin’s tabloid headlines. Wes looked like he had just woken up, and he confirmed that on stage. I never really got into their music beyond the radio singles, but they were still fun to shoot and see live.

I had a tough decision next: The Struts or Extreme. I chose Extreme, and I’m glad I did because they put on one hell of a show. I was especially excited to see the legendary Nuno Bettencourt shred “Play with Me,” and he did not disappoint. Eddie Trunk came out to introduce the band and some other bands throughout the weekend since he was the host. They kicked things off with “It’s a Monster,” which was full of energy and a photographer’s dream. While most people know them for “More Than Words,” for me, it’s all about “Play with Me” from Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure. That solo is still my favorite of all time. They wrapped up with “More Than Words,” “Get the Funk Out,” and their newer song, “Rise.”

Over at the Bolt Stage, Mammoth WVH was up, fronted by Wolfgang Van Halen, son of the late Eddie Van Halen. You can definitely see the musical genes at work. While I couldn’t name the songs, they sounded great. Lzzy Hale of Halestorm was even watching from the side, clearly enjoying it.

I picked Everclear over Chevelle next. Honestly, I barely know who Chevelle is. Everclear, of course, closed with “Santa Monica,” but also played favorites like “So Much for the Afterglow” and “Everything to Everyone.” The crowd was into it, singing along, though not quite as rabid as they were for the ’80s glam bands.

Bush was up next which was my first time seeing them live. They opened with “Everything Zen,” followed by one of their biggest hits, “Machinehead.” By the third song, Gavin Rossdale was out in the crowd, singing up close and personal. I stayed for a few more songs, but festivals require strategy. You need to get to the next stage early or risk getting stuck in the “Imhotep!” crowd waves.

A late but VERY welcome addition to the lineup was Rob Zombie. He ended up being one of my top highlights of the whole weekend. I’ve never seen him live, though I once shared a flight to London with him and his band. It felt weird seeing Zombie perform in broad daylight, his 5:45 PM slot was probably the worst for his vibe. It was so sunny, I half-expected him to burst into flames like a vampire. Still, he brought the full spectacle: props, the iconic arch thingamabob, and heavy hits like “Demon Speeding,” “Well, Everybody’s Fucking in a U.F.O.,” “I Feel So Numb,” “Superbeast,” and “More Human than Human.” I caught “Thunder Kiss ’65” and “Dragula” from the other stage as I made my way to the final act.

Halestorm closed out the evening for me. While I really wanted to see Def Leppard, they were handpicking photographers, and I had to choose between heading home or watching them from afar, then walking back. My body was in pain, so I stuck with Halestorm and leaving early. Lzzy Hale is a powerhouse and commands the stage, and the crowd clearly loved them, even if I wasn’t super familiar with their catalog. After three songs, I called it a night.

Getting back to the Park & Ride, I thankfully didn’t need a ticket for the bus (they weren’t checking). My body was aching, and my skin was roasted. Festival tips? Wear good shoes, stay hydrated, and reapply sunscreen. Two out of three isn’t bad. Onto Day 2!