Carbon Leaf @ Daryl’s House, Pawling, NY

Photo by Matt Kremkau

Date: October 26th, 2022

Wednesday night in Upstate NY in Pawling NY, I made the trip up from NJ for Carbon Leaf at Daryl’s House, owned by Hall and Oates singer Daryl Hall. It’s a very cool club and restaurant with great sound and lighting. It’s been a few years now since I last caught Carbon Leaf on tour due to the pandemic and it was great to get back out there for a show. Carbon Leaf was just finishing up a 31 shows in 31 days run, which sounds exhausting especially driving all over the country.



I mainly stood in the back and took photos from the back as patrons were sitting down, enjoying the food and drinks there. Next time, I need to do that! On stage with the band was a mascot of a giant stuffed (fake?) Grizzly Bear with a sign for Carbon Leaf. This was in all theme with the band’s latest EP The Hunting Ground, which was humorous to see this thing off to the side on the stage with them. The band obviously came out to the song from the Jungle Book, “The Bare Necessities.”

The band played a great collection of songs from their expansive discography starting off with a new one from The Hunting Ground with “Everything’s Alright Mama.” Actually, come to think of it, they didn’t play anything from the “Nothing Rhymes with Woman” record which is disappointing since it’s one of my favorites but they have toured those songs extensively. This show was lively and a lot of fun and a restaurant type setting for a show makes the vibes very relaxed and enjoyable. I love that the band never plays the exact set list and switches it up all the time so it rewards fans each year that come out to the shows. The band did state they will have a new record out in 2023 and a new single just came out the other day, so check that out and go see the band perform live as they continue into the fall and winter, you will not be disappointed!

Here’s a collection of photos from the show!