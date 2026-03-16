Chris Trapper @ The Listening Booth, Lewes, Delaware

Photo by Bryan Kremkau

Date: March 14, 2026

Opening Act: Julie Derrick

Singer songwriter Chris Trapper of The Push Stars returned to The Listening Booth in Lewes, Delaware to a sold out crowd that included local singer songwriter Julie Derrick. The night was filled with stories, laughter, and amazing songs.



Opening the show was Julie Derrick, who is local to Delaware and frequents the open mics at The Listening Booth quite a lot, but also plays around the area as well. She had some good stories to tell behind her songs, especially about jerk ex boyfriends. She certainly got the crowd ready for Chris.

It was great to see Chris Trapper come back and thankfully not have to cancel, since he got hurt in Mexico on an ATV a month earlier. Been there, done that! Chris was still powering through by playing select songs that he could manage while recovering. He was his usual funny self, with hilarious stories and punchlines. He played songs like “Grateful All Along” off his newest album Watching Sparks Fly By, as well as “Friday Night at the Dog Park.”

I loved hearing The Push Stars song “Meltaway,” which I can’t remember the last time I heard live. Maybe since the first time I saw The Push Stars at Maxwell’s in Hoboken? “Away We Go” is always a highlight as well, especially when Chris breaks out that little horn kazoo thingie mcBob. Toward the end of the set, Chris played the super popular tracks “Avalanche,” “This Time,” and “Skin.”

Of course The Push Stars’ “Keg on My Coffin” was played, and Chris always manages to get the crowd singing along by the end. He has a way of goading the crowd into singing and making them put some effort into it. He finished with “Into the Bright Lights,” which is now playing in the movie Soul on Fire.

Another fun show from Chris Trapper, and it’s great that he has made The Listening Booth a regular stop on his extensive touring schedule.

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