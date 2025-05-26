Eric Hutchinson @ The Listening Booth, Lewes, DE

Opening Act: Nate McCormick

Date: May 23, 2025

NYC-based singer/songwriter Eric Hutchinson kicked off the first of a two-night residency at The Listening Booth in Lewes, Delaware, and I was lucky enough to catch night one on May 23rd. Eric performed a solo set and it was fun as hell.



The venue was packed, a testament not only to Eric’s enduring popularity but also to the caliber of artists The Listening Booth consistently brings to town. It’s great knowing there’s a spot in the Rehoboth Beach area where you can catch original live music, even if you don’t know every song, you’re still guaranteed a good time.

Opening the show was singer/songwriter Nate McCormick, who also works at Listening Booth as the soundboard guy,teacher,etc. He showcased his looping style for those unfamiliar with his setup and even played a few tunes on piano.

Eric opened his set with a cover of “Under the Boardwalk,” adding a playful nod to the infamous traffic on Coastal Highway that locals know all too well. From there, he launched into a “best of” set, pulling from over 20 years of music. The setlist included fan favorites like “All Over Now” and “A Little More,” a surprise Bob Marley cover of “Three Little Birds” (Marley lived in Delaware for a time), and newer tracks like “JOMO” and “Spirit and Soul.”

Like many singer/songwriters I enjoy, Eric has a sharp sense of humor, almost like a comedian on stage. He joked about fans only wanting to hear his debut album, playfully asking if he had done anything since then.

He also performed a few songs at the piano and ended the night with an intimate mic-less segment featuring “Good Rhythm” and “Breakdown More.” For the finale, he closed with “OK, It’s Alright With Me” and my personal favorite, “Rock & Roll.”

I was thrilled to finally see Eric Hutchinson live, and even better…he’ll be back at The Listening Booth next month and touring other towns, too. Definitely check him out!